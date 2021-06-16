Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Down 21.6% Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and approximately $98.00 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037656 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00228950 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00034109 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,503.18 or 0.03887920 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

