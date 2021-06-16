Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 4.1%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 642,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,534,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tilray from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.25 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 336.84% and a negative return on equity of 136.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

