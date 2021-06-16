TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 5.3%

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s share price was down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.07 and last traded at $15.15. Approximately 26,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,324,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other TimkenSteel news, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

