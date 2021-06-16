Titan Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.6% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PYPL traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.97. The stock had a trading volume of 449,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307,869. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $314.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $158.30 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.