Tobu Railway (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Tobu Railway (OTCMKTS:TBURF) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Tobu Railway stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. Tobu Railway has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $28.45.

About Tobu Railway

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company's transportation business consists of fixed-route and long distance bus services, taxi services, freight trucking, and other services. It leases various sites for stores, office buildings, houses, and warehouses; and operates amusement parks and tourism business.

