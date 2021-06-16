Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TKGSY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 1,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13.
About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.
