Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $460,000 Investment in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTNB. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $512,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,778,000. 36.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgetown 2 stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

