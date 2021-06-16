Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$33.75 to C$37.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.38.

TSE TOU opened at C$33.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.76. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$34.33. The firm has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,806,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$201,390,143.43. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $353,424 in the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

