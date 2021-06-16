Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,398 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,176% compared to the typical volume of 188 call options.

In other Cortexyme news, Director David Lamond bought 50,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,765.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,067,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cortexyme by 824.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cortexyme by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.56. 190,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,410. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.75. Cortexyme has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

