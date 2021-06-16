Traders Purchase Large Volume of Apollo Investment Call Options (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,760 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,964% compared to the average volume of 188 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 156,629 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 50.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 101.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Investment by 476.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares during the period. 33.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AINV shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 3,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,345. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.