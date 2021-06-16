Traders Purchase Large Volume of ResMed Put Options (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,299 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,930% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

NYSE:RMD traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $235.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,535. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed has a one year low of $165.40 and a one year high of $238.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

