Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Tredegar worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tredegar by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,249,000 after acquiring an additional 182,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,933,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after acquiring an additional 53,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Tredegar Co. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

