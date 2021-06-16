Trias (TRY) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00060457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.16 or 0.00761947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.00 or 0.07692138 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

TRY is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

