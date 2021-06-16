Truist Securiti Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

DEA opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $108,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $900,900 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after buying an additional 754,113 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

