Truist Securities Increases Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target to $124.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.70.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $110.53.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

