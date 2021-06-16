Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $392,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,659 shares of company stock worth $2,126,513. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trupanion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Trupanion by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUP opened at $100.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $37.14 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

