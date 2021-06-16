Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in May

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 619.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Tsuruha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Tsuruha alerts:

Shares of TSUSF stock remained flat at $$126.54 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.10. Tsuruha has a one year low of $115.47 and a one year high of $148.50.

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. Its drugstores offer medicines and supplements, as well as health, beauty, and diet goods. The company operates approximately 1,600 stores. It also sells products through mail order and online shops. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.