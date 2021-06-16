Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Insider Steven R. Becker Sells 96,039 Shares

Tuesday Morning Corp. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TUEM stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 504,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,853. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Tuesday Morning Corp. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $153.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

