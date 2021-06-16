Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Short Interest Down 22.2% in May

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TUFN. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSE:TUFN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 110,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,523. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $336.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

