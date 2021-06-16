Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.50

Tungsten Co. plc (LON:TUNG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.54). Tungsten shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 3,755 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Tungsten in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The company has a market capitalization of £51.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.50.

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

