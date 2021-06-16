TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $51.91

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $51.81, with a volume of 2389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, Director Karen C. Francis purchased 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $285,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Patrick Dillon purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.