Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 66,740 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.41. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.24.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.