Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor Sells 66,740 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.41. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 338.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

