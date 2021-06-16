U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 589,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of U.S. Bancorp worth $1,182,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 34,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,264.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. 83,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,644. The company has a market cap of $85.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

