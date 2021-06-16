UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,436 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,415,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,971,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after buying an additional 141,466 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,952,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,662,000 after buying an additional 39,206 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,036,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,557,000 after buying an additional 50,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 827,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IXC stock opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.