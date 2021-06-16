UBS Group AG Decreases Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,548 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,391 shares of company stock worth $7,244,376 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $220.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.72. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.