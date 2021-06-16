UBS Group AG Has $17.03 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 52.0% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 177.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 62,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 65.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 64.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,632 shares of company stock valued at $16,943,066. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA opened at $231.09 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.10 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.38.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.