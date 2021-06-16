UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Seagen worth $17,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 670.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

Seagen stock opened at $153.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.17. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock worth $11,935,396. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

