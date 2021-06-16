UBS Group AG Sells 670,430 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,430 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJL stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

