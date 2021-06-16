UBS Group AG Trims Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 88.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,743 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $160.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

