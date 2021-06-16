UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-1.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:UDR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,068. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.06, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.70.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.