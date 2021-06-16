Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Lowered by Robbins Farley LLC

Robbins Farley LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for about 2.6% of Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Robbins Farley LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 903,170 shares of company stock worth $283,127,733. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.28.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.