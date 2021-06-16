Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 418,645 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $207,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 903,170 shares of company stock valued at $283,127,733 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.26. 30,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $326.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

