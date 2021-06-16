Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,731 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unifi stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.40 million, a P/E ratio of -92.59 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $704,104.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $691,848.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

