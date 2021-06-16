United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

UPS stock opened at $202.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.27. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $103.78 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

