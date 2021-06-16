United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.
UPS stock opened at $202.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.27. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $103.78 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
