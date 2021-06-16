Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Update

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the May 13th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Universal Entertainment stock remained flat at $$18.40 on Wednesday. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40.
About Universal Entertainment
Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.