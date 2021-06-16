Urus 1-Day Volume Tops $887,113.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. Urus has a market cap of $5.24 million and $887,113.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for about $11.16 or 0.00029153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00023112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.54 or 0.00756478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00083237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.99 or 0.07675999 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

