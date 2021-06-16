US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Holdings Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,707 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in US Foods were worth $42,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,641,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,545,000 after purchasing an additional 448,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in US Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,022,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in US Foods by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,100,000 after acquiring an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of USFD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. 7,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,812 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

