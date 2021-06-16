Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director Sells $321,930.00 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MTN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.40. 252,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,484. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.47. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.88 and a twelve month high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $4,095,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,557,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

