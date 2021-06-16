Validity Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Validity has a total market cap of $13.46 million and approximately $14,991.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00007984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00011792 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.97 or 0.00477161 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Validity

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,328,500 coins and its circulating supply is 4,326,721 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

