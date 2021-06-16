Validity (VAL) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Validity has a total market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $13,342.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00008108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00472775 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,328,899 coins and its circulating supply is 4,327,120 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

