VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Stake Lifted by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 328,349 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $49,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 63,313 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 437,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,189. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

