Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $235.75. 6,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,995. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $158.13 and a 1-year high of $237.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

