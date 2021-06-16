Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.46

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.46 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 21465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.53.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after buying an additional 847,290 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after buying an additional 783,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,358,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.