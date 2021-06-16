Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.850-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-452 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $427.46 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.490-3.490 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $297.90. 768,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,594. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $224.06 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.55. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.75, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,872 shares of company stock worth $4,407,903. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

