Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.82

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 72650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $802.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

