Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.82

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 72650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
VSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $802.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 39.1% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Verastem by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.
About Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
