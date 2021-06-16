Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Short Interest Update

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 13th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $3,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

