Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.75. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $188.97 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $188.01 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,514 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

