Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.60

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 170382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,751 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 30.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,568,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,370,000 after buying an additional 2,710,875 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,899,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vertiv by 17.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,823,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Vertiv by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,433,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after buying an additional 5,948,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

