Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Shares Up 7.4%

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGCX)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as 21.86 and last traded at 21.75. 132,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 210,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (TSE:VGCX)

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

