VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the May 13th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSB stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,945. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.00. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $66.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

